Kylie Jenner fires back at fans for making fun of her shower

"It's amazing. Thank you, everyone, for your concern," the billionaire said as she put a lid on talks about her shower.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

Entertainment
Kylie Jenner has fired back at fans for making fun of her water pressure with a series of simple yet petty Instagram stories.

The beauty mogul started the conversation off wishing fans a good-ol’ morning in an exhausted tone.

“It is a beautiful day. I keep seeing on the internet my f*****g shower,” Jenner said. She even helped jog some of our memories by clarifying that her video post of the shower is from her office at Kylie Headquarters. 

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Jenner described the office shower as an amazing one and continued saying, “But everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning.” She then took everyone on a tour around her everyday shower – brace yourselves because it’s really fancy.

Photo: Twitter screengrab from @popcrave

Photo: Twitter screengrab from @popcrave

Photo: Twitter screengrab from @popcrave

You can check out her shower tour here.

In the video, Jenner’s also shares how the shower works with its fancy technology that allows you to set its temperature. Unfortunately, the video got cut off halfway but she returned by showing how strong the water pressure is.

“It’s amazing. Thank you, everyone, for your concern,” the billionaire said as she put a lid on the situation. 

With that said, why did it take a while for the beauty mogul to respond? Well, she was busy vacationing in Mexico during a pandemic – oops.

Now that Jenner had the chance to put the shower memes and comments to rest, nobody’s entirely sure if she’s back from vacation as she and supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, have been keeping their Instagrams updated with pictures of their trip.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Well, when you’re a billionaire beauty mogul, who says you can’t do whatever whenever you want right? As the Jenner sisters live it up, we do hope that they’re taking precautions like the rest of the world. /TISG

