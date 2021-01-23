Chrissy Teigen spilled too much tea about Joe Biden’s inauguration!

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Cravings cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen has gotten herself into a little pickle after spilling too much tea about new President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Tuesday (Jan 19), Teigen shared her behind-the-scenes experience and adventure on Instagram Stories during her husband, John Legend’s rehearsal in preparation for the Prime Time special ‘Celebrating America’ which aired on Wednesday (Jan 20).

Upon arriving at Washington with Legend, Teigen began documenting her experience on social media – starting with how the couple struggled to locate the singer’s rehearsal location.

Teigen captioned on her Instagram post: “We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f–king heroes!!”

Soon after the couple had found their way around, Teigen shared a video on Twitter showing the stage arrangements in front of the Lincoln Memorial until the Washington Monument. “What in the … wow. This is amazing. This is crazy, beautiful,” said Teigen.

Catch the clip here.

It wasn’t long until Teigen revealed on Twitter that she had gotten into some trouble for sharing too much about the event.

Aside from teasing her husband’s performance for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Teigen decided to take one last shot at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday by tweeting the following:

This was in reference to her famous social media feud with Trump between 2017 to 2019. At the time, Teigen was very vocal about not supporting his controversial statements and policies leading.

Eventually, Trump blocked her on Twitter after she replied to his post saying that nobody likes him in 2017. In 2019, Trump called Teigen a “filthy-mouthed wife” after complaining about Legend’s support towards criminal justice reformation.

Now that the United States of America has officially welcomed their new President Joe Biden – it seems that he has welcomed her too:

It’s official, everyone! Chrissy Teigen is one of the eleven people that President Joe Biden follows on Twitter! /TISG