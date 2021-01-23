Entertainment Celebrity Chrissy Teigen spilled too much tea about Joe Biden's inauguration!

Chrissy Teigen spilled too much tea about Joe Biden’s inauguration!

Aside from teasing her husband's performance for President Joe Biden's inauguration, Teigen decided to take one last shot at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday by tweeting that she had blocked him.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityInternationalUS
- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Cravings cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen has gotten herself into a little pickle after spilling too much tea about new President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Tuesday (Jan 19), Teigen shared her behind-the-scenes experience and adventure on Instagram Stories during her husband, John Legend’s rehearsal in preparation for the Prime Time special ‘Celebrating America’ which aired on Wednesday (Jan 20).

Upon arriving at Washington with Legend, Teigen began documenting her experience on social media – starting with how the couple struggled to locate the singer’s rehearsal location.

Teigen captioned on her Instagram post: “We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f–king heroes!!”

- Advertisement -

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Soon after the couple had found their way around, Teigen shared a video on Twitter showing the stage arrangements in front of the Lincoln Memorial until the Washington Monument. “What in the … wow. This is amazing. This is crazy, beautiful,” said Teigen.

Photo: Twitter screengrab

Catch the clip here.

It wasn’t long until Teigen revealed on Twitter that she had gotten into some trouble for sharing too much about the event.

Photo: Twitter screengrab

Aside from teasing her husband’s performance for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Teigen decided to take one last shot at former President Donald Trump on Wednesday by tweeting the following:

Photo: Twitter screengrab

This was in reference to her famous social media feud with Trump between 2017 to 2019. At the time, Teigen was very vocal about not supporting his controversial statements and policies leading.

Eventually, Trump blocked her on Twitter after she replied to his post saying that nobody likes him in 2017. In 2019, Trump called Teigen a “filthy-mouthed wife” after complaining about Legend’s support towards criminal justice reformation.

Now that the United States of America has officially welcomed their new President Joe Biden – it seems that he has welcomed her too:

Photo: Twitter screengrab

It’s official, everyone! Chrissy Teigen is one of the eleven people that President Joe Biden follows on Twitter! /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

99% of SG companies hire fairly, says Singapore International Chamber of Commerce chair

Singapore—Many people have been concerned over fair hiring practices lately, especially in the light of job security during the pandemic. And while Singapore’s business leaders said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 19) that welcoming global talent is vital for maintaining Singapore’s...
View Post
Featured News

Police arrest man who broke into neighbour’s flat and kissed her while she was sleeping

Singapore—The police arrested a man who let himself into his neighbor’s unit and kissed her while she was sleeping. The incident occurred on Monday morning (Jan 18) at a building along Tampines Street 83. Ironically, the man called the police himself around noon...
View Post
Featured News

Design submitted by Temasek Polytechnic students selected as logo for Budget 2021

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat revealed that a design submitted by a group of Temasek Polytechnic students has been selected as the logo of Budget 2021, which will be delivered in Parliament right after the Chinese...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore