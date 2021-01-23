Kim Seon Ho talks about becoming more mature after military service

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho opened up about how much he changed as he became more mature since returning from his military service.

The actor had to meet and counsel a lot of different people during his stint as he was a training assistant. Kim spoke about how trainees’ vacations would be cut if there were any problems with them.

It was Kim’s role as an assistant to do his best to counsel them and make sure that there were not many issues, Kim shared in an interview with Elle Korea.

“However, there were a lot of people who were going through tremendous hardships. When I listened to their stories, my worries felt like nothing,” the 34-year-old actor recounted. Quoting from Elle Korea via Soompi, Kim shared that he had anxious thoughts after gaining immense popularity as the beloved Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up.

The actor was suddenly concerned that he would be so excited by it and would end up looking at other things.

Worries like maybe when he reviews productions, the first thought that would pop up in his mind would be, ‘Will this be successful?’, ‘Will the ratings be good?’ or ‘Will this production do well?’.

In a report Pinkvilla quoted Soompi’s translation of Elle Korea that Kim made up his mind to take on the productions which had scenes that he personally wanted to do and if someone comes to him first, he’ll take on that production.

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays. His first stage role was in New Boeing Boeing (an adaptation of the French play of the same name) in 2009, which he reprised in 2013. /TISG