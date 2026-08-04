Law Society seeks to strike WP’s Pritam Singh off the rolls at disciplinary hearing

SINGAPORE: The Law Society of Singapore will seek to have Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors when disciplinary proceedings against him are heard on 13 Aug, according to a summary of upcoming court fixtures.

Mr Singh, the Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, is a non-practising lawyer. The disciplinary proceedings stem from his conviction in February 2025 on two charges of lying under oath to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges during its inquiry into former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

Mr Singh subsequently challenged his conviction, but the High Court dismissed his appeal in December 2025. He was fined a total of S$14,000.

The upcoming hearing will be conducted before the Court of Three Judges, Singapore’s highest disciplinary tribunal for the legal profession, and will comprise Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

The Court of Three Judges has the authority to impose disciplinary sanctions on lawyers, including suspending them from practice or removing them from the roll of advocates and solicitors altogether.

Earlier this year, a Law Society spokesperson told the press that the organisation was legally obliged to commence disciplinary proceedings after receiving information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that Mr Singh had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”.

Under the Legal Profession Act, the Law Society must apply to the court for disciplinary action whenever a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud or dishonesty. The legislation provides for several possible penalties, including striking a lawyer off the rolls, suspending the lawyer for up to five years, or imposing a financial penalty of up to S$100,000.

Although the disciplinary application is a statutory requirement under the Legal Profession Act, news of the upcoming hearing has nevertheless sparked criticism among some Singaporeans.

Some have questioned whether the matter is continuing to receive attention long after Mr Singh’s criminal case concluded, pointing out that voters returned him to Parliament at the 2025 General Election despite his conviction. Others have also noted that he recently retained the confidence of his party after being returned unopposed as the Workers’ Party’s secretary-general.