Man injured a 14-year-old boy due to an argument over an electric bicycle and an electric scooter

SINGAPORE: A dispute over a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and an e-scooter in Yishun has taken a very serious turn when a 39-year-old man allegedly injured a 14-year-old teenager with pliers.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the authorities received a call for assistance from the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road at around 7:00 pm last August 2. It was reported that earlier that day, a man and a teenager had been involved in a bout, and it was all about the man’s PAB and the teenager’s e-scooter.

During the chaos, the man’s personal property was claimed to be damaged. Moreover, the man was suspected to injure the teenager using a pair of pliers, causing him to sustain superficial injuries.

With this, the man will be charged in court due to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means under the Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

“The Police take a serious view of such acts of violence in the community and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” the authorities declared.

The incident highlights how a minor dispute, when not communicated and resolved calmly, can quickly spiral into a serious offense, especially when tempers are not kept in check. This case also emphasizes the need for civility in resolving conflicts, no matter how small they may seem at first.

In similar news, there was a report where a fight arose all because of a washing machine. A female foot masseuse grabbed a fruit knife and threatened her female colleague, causing the victim’s right palm to be cut. The victim was even bitten on her arm.

The suspect is now facing one count of violating the Prevention of Harassment Act, and one count of intentionally causing harm. She was sentenced to two weeks’ jail time.

Read more about the news story here.