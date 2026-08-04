Woman asks if walking etiquette is getting worse in Singapore: ‘I don’t think I’ve experienced it this bad anywhere else in the world’

SINGAPORE: Has walking etiquette in Singapore gone downhill? One frustrated local certainly thinks so after claiming it has become almost “impossible” to walk through moderately busy areas without people walking straight into her.

In a post on Reddit, the woman complained that too many people are glued to their phones or walk in groups that block entire pavements.

She also said many pedestrians appear “oblivious” to their surroundings, while others seem to have little regard for the fact that walkways are shared spaces meant for people travelling in both directions.

“Honestly, I am so over this,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to step aside here and there… but in a brief 10 minute window I just counted 30 people who were walking on the ‘wrong’ side, who simply refused to change their course and move slightly to their left. I’m sick of it, and I don’t think I’ve experienced it this bad anywhere else in the world.”

The woman believes pedestrians should generally follow the same principle as road traffic by keeping to the left and overtaking on the right.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but walking etiquette follows traffic laws. I.e. stick to the left, overtake on the right.”

“Also just be a somewhat decent human and don’t walk directly into people coming the other way.”

Seeking perspectives, she asked fellow Reddit users: “How would you approach this when out? Busy areas or otherwise. Please, no one make this about locals v. foreigners. I am not directing this at any particular group or insinuating it is because of ‘Singaporeans’ or ‘non-Singaporeans.’ This is just a problem particularly noticeable in Singapore.”

“The lack of spatial awareness in crowded spots is exhausting”

The post has since received 120 comments in the forum.

Many Redditors said they had reached their limit with inconsiderate pedestrians as well and felt basic walking etiquette had gone out the window.

One user commented, “YESSSSS!! 1000% I agree with you! Honestly, I cannot stand those people anymore, literally. They are glued to the ugliest device on the earth and their brain is becoming even uglier.”

“They simply do not know how to pay attention and walk. No concentration on the road. No focus. No basic respect to anyone. Just simply think they can walk anywhere. I am like, ‘Wake up and watch where you’re going.’”

Another wrote, “Not just you. The lack of spatial awareness in crowded spots is exhausting.”

A third added, “I am very passionate about this, because I’ve experienced what you experienced on a daily basis… no common courtesy and full of selfishness is what I describe this phenomenon.”

Some even joked that the problem had become serious enough to warrant a public awareness campaign. “We need nationwide awareness, like posters in public saying to walk on the left,” one said. “Fine S$50 if you walk on the right.”

Another suggested, “People should be sent for pedestrian lessons in primary school.”

Others shared the little tricks they use to deal with distracted pedestrians.

One recalled, “I once stood still while this guy just walked straight into me while his head was down, looking at this phone. He dropped his phone and was about to mumble something but stopped when he realized I was staring hard into his eyes and found his soul.”

Another shared, “I find myself having to say, ‘Excuse me,’ in a loud voice more often these days. And then they look at me as if I’m the problem when I just want to get through this human barricade in the middle of the walkway.”/TISG

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