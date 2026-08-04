Singaporean man, 40, gets fined S$5K and banned from driving for 6 months after placing 2 sons on Porsche boot and driving along public road

Summary

A 40-year-old Singaporean was fined S$5,000 and banned from driving for six months after he drove while placing his two young sons seated on the boot of his moving Porsche.

The incident occurred on Dairy Farm Lane, a two-lane road in Bukit Panjang, and his wife recorded the video before uploading it to TikTok.

The court heard the father knew the act was dangerous, while the judge cited his past traffic record before deciding a jail term wasn’t necessary.

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean father who let his two young sons ride on the boot of his Porsche has been fined S$5,000 and banned from driving for six months after the stunt landed him in court.

The case drew strong public criticism after the video surfaced online. Online comments condemned the father’s actions, with many saying the punishment was too light given the danger involved and his past driving record.

Prem Anan Sugunakumar, 40, pleaded guilty to committing a rash act that endangered the safety of others, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 29).

The dangerous stunt was recorded by his wife before being uploaded to TikTok

The court heard that on the morning of Oct 20, 2025, Prem decided to spend time with his sons, then aged eight and seven.

He drove to Dairy Farm Lane in Bukit Panjang, placed both boys on the rear boot of his Porsche facing oncoming traffic, and drove at a moderate speed towards Dairy Farm Heights.

His wife recorded the stunt, and the video was later uploaded to TikTok. Another motorist travelling in the opposite direction witnessed the incident and filed a police report the same day.

Prosecutors told the court the father knew his actions placed his children in danger. The boys’ young age made them especially vulnerable, and it was only by chance that neither child was injured.

Judge cites his long traffic record before sentencing

During sentencing, prosecutors highlighted more than 15 previous traffic offences committed by Prem between 2004 and 2020. These included speeding, inconsiderate driving and unauthorised parking.

The prosecution sought the maximum fine of S$5,000 together with a six-month driving ban.

Defence lawyer James Gomez Jovian Messiah accepted that his client bore full responsibility for exposing his sons to danger. He asked the court for a lower fine of between S$3,500 and S$4,000, while agreeing that a four- to six-month driving ban would be appropriate.

The defence also pointed to Prem’s early guilty plea, remorse, charitable work, and active role in raising his children. His lawyer said he remained closely involved in their schooling and daily lives despite running businesses.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh acknowledged those submissions but said he was troubled by Prem’s driving history and his apparent disregard for traffic laws.

When Prem said he had kept a clean driving record over the past six years and had reflected on his conduct, the judge accepted that a jail sentence wasn’t necessary. Still, he described the offence as extremely serious and warned the father against taking such risks again.

Public reaction focused on child safety and accountability

Much of the online discussion centred less on the fine itself than on the decision that led to the offence. Many commenters described the punishment as too lenient, particularly because Prem had accumulated numerous traffic violations in earlier years.

Some questioned why the driving ban lasted only six months instead of a permanent lifetime ban. Others criticised the decision to record and upload the stunt video instead of stopping it, with several asking whether the wife should also have faced consequences for recording the incident.

Several commenters also mocked the father’s reasoning that the ride would be enjoyable for his sons, saying no family activity should place children at such obvious risk.

The reactions showed a common expectation that parents should prioritise safety over excitement, especially when young children are involved.

The law doubles penalties when children are victims

The offence of committing a rash act that endangers the safety of others carries a maximum punishment of six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Because Prem’s victims were children below the age of 14, the maximum penalties under the law were doubled. This allowed the court to impose a fine of up to S$5,000, which it ultimately did, together with a six-month driving disqualification.

Parents naturally want to create happy memories with their children. The safest ones, though, are the memories that don’t depend on taking risks that could have ended in tragedy.

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