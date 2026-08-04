‘Mind your own business’: Man was seen standing inside MRT when there were available seats, netizen asked why is he standing

SINGAPORE: With the influence of social media in today’s time, netizens are now given the opportunity to post in real time—whether it is about something that interests them, something that bothers them, or simply something that they are curious to know about.

This is likely the case when a netizen posted a photo of the inside of an MRT train with a man standing on Facebook, and curiously asked: “There is an empty seat; why is he standing?”

The post did not mention any other context despite the question, and many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what was shared.

One claimed that if the netizen is really interested in knowing the answer to his question, he should have asked the man himself.

“Go ask him la if you have such a busy body – none of yours nor our business – guess you long time never been scolded and just want to be scolded by netizens,” a netizen declared.

For some, many suggested that he should just mind his own business and just let people be. A commenter stated: “People want to sit or don’t want to sit; it is their business. If they like to stand, then it is none of your business.”

“Maybe he has a job where he sits all day, so standing is fine. It’s about comfort and personal choice,” another netizen said.

However, this post also posed fear to some of the netizens, claiming that they do not feel safe in Singapore anymore. One more netizen admitted: “I kinda feel not safe in Singapore anymore if standing up in MRT becomes an issue to complain about too.”

“People stand, you guys make noise. People sit, and you guys make noise. And please don’t snap photos of random people just because you want attention,” a comment concluded.

Overall, the post drew mixed reactions, with many netizens urging people to respect personal decisions and avoid unnecessary judgment.

Furthermore, the discussion also highlighted how it is easy for people to complain in social media, and how it is an issue that is growing in the online world today. There is no wrong with using online platforms to gain information or share insights, but we must remember to respect each other’s boundaries, especially when privacy and common courtesy are at stake.

Read more: Why do Singaporeans complain so often? Here’s what netizens had to say