Netizens blast woman who threatened to make security guard lose his job

SINGAPORE: A confrontation between a shopper and a security officer at Eastpoint Shopping Centre has sparked widespread debate online, with many Singaporeans rallying behind the officer after the woman threatened to get him fired during an argument.

The incident came to light after the woman shared a video of the exchange on Instagram account @joseph_twj on July 13, together with what appeared to be a complaint letter addressed to the management of the Simei mall.

In her letter, the woman alleged that the security officer had been “aggressive, insulting, and intimidating” during an encounter at the mall’s baby nursing room.

She claimed she was prevented from entering the nursing room to refill her daughter’s water bottle until she showed her baby through the intercom camera. According to her account, she remarked to a family member that the situation was “stupid,” prompting the officer to allegedly respond over the intercom: “You then stupid!”

The woman further alleged that the officer refused to identify himself, instead telling her she could find him at the Fire Control Centre (FCC). She accused him of behaving aggressively, making provocative hand gestures, threatening to call the police and challenging her to post the incident online and “make him jobless”.

She urged the shopping centre’s management to examine the CCTV footage and intercom recordings before conducting a formal investigation and providing her with a written response.

The video she uploaded begins at the FCC, where she confronts the security officer over the alleged remarks and his refusal to disclose his name.

During the exchange, the woman accuses the officer of speaking rudely. In response, the officer calls her “yaya,” a colloquial term implying someone is cocky or arrogant.

The situation escalates when the woman replies: “I yaya? I make sure you don’t have your job leh.”

The officer responds that he does not care, encourages her to proceed with a complaint and says he has “nothing to say”.

When she questions why he is refusing to respond despite her approaching him at the FCC, the officer says he does not know who she is.

“You’re like a joke like that leh,” the woman replies.

The officer then states that there were “three witnesses” to the incident and that their conversation over the intercom had been recorded.

According to the original Instagram post, the incident took place at around 8 pm on July 12.

The video has since attracted significant attention online. The original post received more than 42,000 views and around 170 comments. After it was reposted by Instagram page @sgfollowsall, it drew more than 51,900 views, 750 reactions and a further 120 comments.

A large number of commenters criticised the woman’s conduct, particularly her threat to have the officer dismissed.

One Instagram user wrote: “Why are you threatening security? He is just doing his job; there are people who misuse the nursing room.”

Another said security officers are often unfairly blamed despite enforcing rules set by management.

“Security officers always get blamed when the job scope is done according by the management requirements. Some people are over-demanding.

“There are rules and requirements to be followed — that’s what the officer did. Who (does) she think she is, threatening the officer and making accusations? Let’s see what the evidence shows.”

Others expressed sympathy for the officer, with one commenting: “Even at a lowly paid job you get threatened like this. What kind of society is this?”

Another wrote: “Her heart is no good to ensure he lost his job.”

Several commenters also took issue with the woman’s manner during the confrontation, with some labelling her a “Karen”.

“Typical Singapore Karen,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Aunty, you also sound so rude eh. Talk properly also la.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at the woman, however.

One commenter felt the security officer’s conduct was also open to question, writing: “The attitude of the security officer. He seems to not understand that he is in a service industry. A little manners and patience will go a long way.”