Police involved after Deepavali video shows children riding on rear of Porsche in Dairy Farm area

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident in which two children were seen riding on the rear of a moving Porsche in the Dairy Farm Walk area.

Dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, showing a yellow Porsche driving through a residential estate at around 10:40am on October 20. Two boys can be seen perched on the back of the car, holding onto its rear wing as it moves along the road.

A second video, filmed from a different angle, later circulated on Reddit. The clip, originally posted on TikTok by user @premroymotoring, shows the same two boys sitting on the back of the sports car before it drives off. In the next scene, a man standing beside the Porsche can be heard saying, “Life is too short to leave (property) for the next generation; they can earn it themselves.”

The TikTok account belongs to car consignment company Prem Roy Motoring. The videos in question have since been taken down.

The man seen in the footage resembles the individual featured in several videos on the company’s Instagram account. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the company’s founder, Prem Roy.

The police has since confirmed they had received a report regarding the incident and that investigations are ongoing.