Two children caught riding in the back of a Porsche, sparked heated discussion on the internet

SINGAPORE: A video was posted online wherein two children were seen sitting dangerously in the back of a moving Porsche, while their parents were taking photos and videos. Due to this, netizens had a heated discussion about the incident.

According to the video posted, the incident happened on Oct 20, 10:40 a.m., outside an apartment on Dairy Farm Walk. The children looked to be about six or seven years old, and they were both sitting in the trunk of the Porsche, holding the rear wing on the trunk with their hands. The one who shared the video also pointed out that there was a woman standing on the side of the road, and she seemed to be filming the children.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the incident. One commented that the act was only for Instagram and TikTok, and another one jokingly said that they are ‘parents of the year.’

“It’s ok. Just report to the police. They will send them more festivities to do with their kids,” one more comment stated.

Another netizen asked: “Taking video to post for likes and views? And/or to show off to other parents? Must outdo the others.” One more netizen concluded that when an accident indeed happens, they will just say that ‘they are just kids’, and/or blame the road or the traffic light.

Several netizens urged the one who posted to report the incident so that the authorities would take proper action.

Singapore laws about children riding a car

Keeping children safe on the road is very important. Singapore law states that all children who are shorter than 1.35 meters are required to use a car seat to protect them in case of road accidents.

Furthermore, parents need to use different types of car seats for their children: rear-facing seats for babies, forward-facing seats for toddlers, and booster seats for older children. If parents are caught not following these rules, they could be fined up to $1,000 or even experience imprisonment.

It is important to remember that Singaporean law focuses on the height of the child, and not the age, because it is a better way to decide whether a child can safely use an adult seatbelt. Following these rules can help children be safe whenever they are inside a privately owned car.

Taxis are exempt from this law; however, parents are encouraged to bring their own car seats to keep their children safe while using taxis or other ride-hailing services.