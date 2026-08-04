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In the Hood
1 min.Read

A female foot masseuse became violent, causing injury to a female colleague because of a washing machine

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A fight arose all because of a washing machine when a female foot masseuse grabbed a fruit knife and threatened her female colleague. Due to this, the victim’s right palm was cut, and she was even bitten on her arm.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the suspect is a 40-year-old Chinese woman who was working as a foot-massage technician at the time of the incident on Geylang Road. She is now facing one count of violating the Prevention of Harassment Act, and one count of intentionally causing harm. She was sentenced to two weeks’ jail time. 

Case details 

According to the investigation, the suspect went to the back of the store to check the washing machine, and after seeing that there were about 17 minutes left in the cycle, she placed a used towel inside and left. 

The victim then went to check the washing machine shortly after and discovered that it had stopped working. She angrily questioned who had turned it off, and the suspect explained that she thought the cycle had already ended. The victim refused to accept the suspect’s explanation, causing a heated argument. 

During the altercation, the suspect then grabbed a fruit knife about 20 centimetres long and pointed it at the victim to intimidate her. The victim wanted to grab the knife to protect herself, but ended up being injured. She had a sharp blade cut about a 5-centimetre-long wound in her right palm.  Furthermore, she was bitten in her upper right arm by the suspect. 

The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment, and the police arrived at the scene immediately and arrested the suspect. 

In similar news, there was also a report where a man was sentenced to 48 days in jail after being upset about his neighbour making loud phone calls outside his home on Pipit Road. 

The suspect verbally abused the neighbour and then went inside his unit to get a kitchen knife with a 20-centimetre blade. He walked towards the male neighbour while pointing the knife at him.

Read more about the news story here

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