Victoria Beckham ‘would rather die’ than wear the Crocs Justin Bieber sent her

It is not easy to convince a fashion designer to wear something unless it is fashionable and fits their style. Justin Bieber tried to convince Victoria Beckham to wear a pair of Crocs and the response was probably not what Bieber expected. The Peaches singer learned the hard way that he could not convince the fashion designer to wear Crocs even if they were brand new lilac Crocs from Bieber’s Drew House brand.

Upon receiving the purple shoes outfitted with tiny creature attachments, Beckham had a hilarious reaction which she shared on her Instagram stories.

“A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lockdown…what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!” Beckham wrote. In the following clip she added, “OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much.”

The former Spice Girl then did a poll, asking her followers if she should wear the shoes. The poll results were close, but it was still a hard “no” from Beckham who wrote, “I think I’d rather die, but thank you anyway!”

Although Beckham may not be a fan of Crocs, maybe she can pass them on to her son Romeo, who appears to be a big fan of colourful shoes. Here is hoping that other members of the Beckham family will respond more positively to the Crocs!

Born on April 17, 1974, Victoria Caroline Beckham née Adams is an English singer, songwriter, model, fashion designer and television personality. She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls and was nicknamed Posh Spice. With over 90 million records sold worldwide, the group became the bestselling female group of all time. After the Spice Girls split in 2001, Beckham signed on with Virgin Records and released a self-titled debut solo album, which produced two UK Top 10 singles.

