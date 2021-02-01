Bella Hadid dresses up in 90’s grunge

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently wowed virtual audiences as she walked the runway for the renowned high fashion brand Fendi, alongside familiar stars such as Kate Moss and Demi Moore.

On Saturday evening, the 24-year-old shared some backstage shots with her over 38 million Instagram followers, as reported by Daily Mail UK on January 31. She posted a pre-show mirror selfie with a yellow boxed water and captioned it, ‘I know that water bottle.’ The fashionista who is known for her nostalgic fashion taste posed before a vanity mirror.

‘Thank u Bella’ was written on the mirror and it also featured a heart and smiley face. Hadid had her dark locks styled into a side part while her noticeably damp tresses rested at her shoulders. The Vogue cover girl had a dramatic makeup look that complimented her high cheekbones and stunning cat eyes. Hadid posed with one lanky arm on her hip and another arm cradling her iPhone.

One photo showed the trendsetter in a mesh top with solid sleeves and a red, green and white tartan pattern on the torso. In another photo, the supermodel received a stunning bouquet post-show that had a variety of striking pink and purple flowers. Although she did not mention who sent her the bouquet, she proudly showed it for her followers to see. She is known for her striking runway walk and was one of the gorgeous faces to grace the runway for Fendi.

Hadid strutted down the renowned runway thrice, serving looks for every fashion taste. One of the striking outfits includes a fitted black trench coat with charms along the waistline that added a bit of character to the overall look. Hadid made her viewers eat cake in an itty bitty dress, delivering major Marie Antoinette vibes. The look featured an exaggerated skirt and an enviably small waistline.

The supermodel also trotted down the narrow walkway in some thigh-high white boots, which added a modern edge to the overall ensemble.

