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Delivery rider caught writing on a HDB unit wall (Photo: AsiaOne (from Facebook.com) )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘Proof of delivery’ or vandalism? foodpanda rider accused of vandalism to prove delivery, resident demands action

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A delivery rider is accused of vandalism when caught writing on a wall outside an HDB unit located at Bukit Batok. 

On Facebook, a netizen shared the incident in which a surveillance footage recorded the rider standing near the wall, although the homeowner was unsure what the rider was doing back then. 

Later on, the rider was seen taking a photo of the unit before placing the food on a rack and walking off. The homeowners claimed that the rider wrote a unit number on their gate as proof that she had successfully delivered the food. 

As reported by AsiaOne, foodpanda was aware of the incident and had investigated further. 

A spokesperson from foodpanda declared: “Based on our review, the delivery partner was attempting to ensure the delivery could be properly verified as part of the proof-of-delivery process. However, the approach taken was inappropriate and did not meet the standards we expect of our delivery partners.” 

Furthermore, foodpanda stated that they have reached out directly to the customer to address the matter and offered compensation in return. 

In recent reports, the rider expressed remorse for what she had done and also apologised for her mistakes. To address the concern, the rider agreed to paint the wall to cover the writings, together with the homeowner’s husband. 

Other related news 

In related news, a food delivery rider recently drew attention online after an accident caused food to spill, revealing the condition of the delivery bag used to transport the order.

A netizen voiced out on social media that they saw a food delivery rider’s bicycle overturned, and it spoiled the noodles and soup he was about to deliver on the ground. What even caught their attention was the delivery bag being extremely dirty, and it also contained miscellaneous items, such as the rider’s own beer.

With this, the netizen shared: “I will think twice before ordering takeout in the future.” 

Read more about the story here.

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