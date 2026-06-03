Malaysia divided over JAIS warning on ‘no pork, no lard’ restaurant signs

MALAYSIA: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has warned food outlets against using halal‑related terms without proper certification , banning phrases like “No pork no lard” or “Muslim Friendly.”

In a video, JAIS stressed that only businesses with valid SPHM halal certification may use such labels. Misleading terminology creates false impressions of compliance, ignoring key factors like alcohol, cross‑contamination, and non‑halal ingredients. Violations fall under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Over on social media platform X, one user criticised JAIS’s directive, saying the rules are becoming increasingly unreasonable. She argued that if customers choose to dine at establishments without halal certification, it should be entirely their decision. According to her, there are simpler ways to manage halal compliance, but this is making it difficult for both business owners and consumers.

Following that, another commenter argued that if a restaurant displays a “no pork, no lard” sign and a customer feels uneasy, they can simply choose another establishment. He emphasised that Muslims in Malaysia have abundant dining options, making it easy to select places that align with their preferences.

In the midst of the debate, a comment pointed out that the directive could create challenges for non‑Muslim customers. He noted that many individuals who are not Muslim also prefer to avoid pork or lard in their meals. Without clear signage such as “no pork, no lard,” these customers may struggle to identify suitable restaurants.

Amid the debate, some expressed support for JAIS’s warning, calling the ban a straightforward initiative. The user argued that it is actually more confusing for customers when a non‑halal restaurant claims not to serve pork or cook with lard, as this creates misleading impressions about compliance. According to the user, JAIS is simply carrying out its responsibilities diligently.

Others warned that the directive could deepen divisions among Malaysians. He argued that food has traditionally been a space where people of different cultures share meals and connect, but such practices are becoming increasingly rare.

By restricting signage and complicating dining choices, he fears Malaysians of diverse backgrounds will be less likely to eat together in the same restaurants.

Malaysians appear divided over JAIS’s directive, with some supporting the ban while others oppose it. Critics argue that the religious department could ease tensions by making halal certification more affordable and accessible.

They suggest that lowering costs would encourage more eateries—especially those already operating as “no pork, no lard” establishments—to pursue official certification.