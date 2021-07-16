Vera Wang’s unflattering 72nd birthday photo goes viral

- Advertisement -

Wedding dress enthusiasts would definitely know who fashion designer Vera Wang is, for her amazing wedding dress designs.

The designer is also known to be super fit for her age as well. Recently, Wang celebrated her 72nd birthday and she did it in style by hosting a huge party for all her designer friends.

Wang took to her Instagram to share a collection of photos of her partying it up with her friends. Her party, which also doubled up as the launch for her prosecco brand, was aptly titled PARTY.

Unfortunately for Wang, she was photographed in an unflattering shot and the photo was shared by one of her designer friends.

Fashion designer Donna Karan, of fashion brand DKNY fame was one of the many friends who was invited to Wang’s party. It appears that the two of them did not manage to take many shots together because when Karan took to her Instagram to wish Wang happy birthday, it was with a less-than-flattering shot of the latter, as reported by 8days.sg.

In the shot, Wang is seen sitting at an angle which caused her face to be illuminated by some really harsh and unflattering lights. The photo has gone viral on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin with a large number of Chinese netizens leaving comments on Karan’s post, poking fun at Wang.

“I came here from Douyin,” one netizen announced, while another wrote: “I feel like [Karan] posted this picture on purpose”.

Another netizen also wrote this really relatable comment: “This is what I look like when other people post pictures of me.”

This final comment, however, really takes the cake: “I think [Wang] probably would not invite you to her next birthday party”.

Other netizens also speculated that Wang must be “heavily editing” all the pictures that she posts on her personal Instagram, since there’s such a huge discrepancy between the picture Karan posted, and the pictures Wang shared. /TISG

