Yang Mi hired a professional gamer to level up in a mobile game? Netizens puzzled by her ‘unbelievable’ best player and high rank status in Honor of Kings

Chinese star Yang Mi, 34 is an ambassador of mobile game Honor Of Kings as well as one of its best players in China.

Honor Of Kings is similar to Dota, and it is one of the most popular and highest-grossing games worldwide with hundreds of millions of daily players. Yang Mi has spoken about how much she likes the game and recently even became the captain of a celebrity team that is competing in an Honor Of Kings competition.

Yang Mi was revealed to be a 69-star High King, during a recent contest. This shows that Yang Mi is among the top 50,000 (or top 0.03 per cent) of the 200 million Honor Of Kings players in China. Despite it sounding impressive, many netizens expressed disbelief, as reported by 8days.sg.

One netizen said, “I’m jobless and play this game from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, and I’m not a High King. Did she hire a professional gamer to play on her account?”

Another chimed in, “Maybe she just bought her account. There’s no way she can be ranked so high. I refuse to believe it!”

Other netizens have offered a reason as to why Yang Mi is so highly ranked. Yang Mi could have been highly ranked because Honor Of Kings is a team-based game and her team is made up of professional gamers, who could possibly be helping her win every game.

As one netizen explained, “She can literally do nothing in the game and still win since her team is so good. All of you accusing her of paying to get a high rank are just jealous that you’re not her.”

Perhaps the star is really good at the game.

Born Sept 12, 1986, Yang Mi is a Chinese actress and singer. She made her acting debut in historical television series Tang Ming Huang, and later received recognition for her leading roles in various television series such as Wang Zhaojun (2007), Chinese Paladin 3 (2009), Palace 1(2011), Beijing Love Story (2012), Swords of Legends (2014), The Interpreter (2016), Eternal Love (2017) and Legend of Fuyao (2018); as well as films Mysterious Island (2011), Tiny Times (2013–2015), and The Witness (2015). In 2017, she won the Best Actress award at the WorldFest Houston International Festival for her performance in Reset (2017). /TISG

