The reason why Gong Li couldn’t take a photo with a fan

Paris — One of the most exciting things as a fan is bumping into your idol. On May 23, a fan’s dream came true when he came across Gong Li while she was shopping in a luxury store in Paris. The actress, who married 72-year-old French composer Jean-Michel Jarre in 2019, was trying to blend in but she was still spotted by the fan who went up to her to ask the 55-year-old actress for a photo. Unfortunately for him, she refused to have her photo taken with him, saying that her management company does not allow her to take photos with fans, reported 8days.sg.

Gong Li decided to give him her autograph which the fan gladly accepted. The fan then went online to gush about his experience meeting her as well as raving about how gorgeous she is in person. When the news about the meeting went viral, netizens left comments saying that Gong Li is lying.

“Most stars are allowed to take photos with their fans, so why not Gong Li? Her excuse doesn’t really make sense,” one said.

Another added, “She’s such a big star! She doesn’t need to listen to what her company says. It’s clear she just didn’t want to take a photo ‘cos she’s not dolled up.”

Netizens also uploaded photos of the actress that were snapped last August, saying that the actress “would have been scolded by her company for putting on weight” if they are as strict as she claims they are.

Born on December 31, 1965 Gong Li is a Chinese-born Singaporean actress, often regarded as the finest actress in China today. She starred in three of the four Chinese-language nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Gong was born in Shenyang, Liaoning, and grew up in Jinan, Shandong. She enrolled at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijin, graduating in 1989. While a student at the Academy, she was spotted by director Zhang Yimou and debuted in Zhang’s Red Sorghum in 1987. Gong and Zhang’s professional and personal relationship received much media attention in the Chinese-speaking world, as they continued to collaborate on a string of critically acclaimed movies, including the Oscar-nominated features Ju Dou (1990) and Raise the Red Lantern (1991). For her role in the Zhang-directed The Story of Qiu Ju (1992), Gong won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival./TISGFollow us on Social Media

