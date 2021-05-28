Longtime actor Tang Hu in poor mental health after undergoing amputation due to diabetes complications

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao on Tuesday (May 25), veteran Mediacorp actor Tang Hu outlined his physical and mental troubles, which include depression to the point of feeling suicidal, after his right leg was amputated below the knee.

Mr Tang has had a long and successful career, appearing in Painted Faces (1987) and Son Of Pulau Tekong (1985). He was last seen in Folks Jump Over The Wall in 2008.

The reporter from Lianhe Wanbao noted Mr Tang’s low spirits during the interview and noted that his health problems are not yet over.

Because of his recent troubles, the 82-year-old actor could have done something drastic to himself if not for his wife and children, he told the reporter.

The actor, a longtime diabetic, had the little toe of his right leg amputated late last year, because of a blood clot.

After this first operation, he was confined to the hospital for 55 days.

After the surgery, he hoped his health would improve.

However, the condition of his right food continued to worsen and it had to be amputated below the knee.

The actor is quoted in the interview as saying, “My right leg which has accompanied me for more than 80 years has finally left me. My right foot and I had a very good relationship, but now it is gone.”

He also talked about the amount of pain he suffered after his toe was removed.

“I thought that the amputation would be the end [of my suffering], but the wound still hurts. It’s an indescribable sort of pain that causes me to get very little sleep at night. The doctor told me that it couldn’t be helped since the wound is huge.”

The suffering has been so severe his mental health has been affected.

At one point, he even “wanted to jump off the hospital and put an end”.

It was only the love and support of his family that held him back.

His 26-year-old grandson plans to get married by the end of this year, he told Lianhe Wanbao. He added that he is not certain whether he will be alive to witness it.

“I’m not sure if I can hang on for that long,” he said.

