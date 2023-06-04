‘It has always been a dream of mine to be part of an action based series’ — Cheryl Chou acts in the new drama, Shero

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, artist Cheryl Chou shared that she attended the press conference for her new drama, Shero. In her post, she said, “After months of hard work, we finally get to catch a glimpse of the show at yesterday’s press conference.”

Cheryl admitted that it had been one of her goals to be one of the cast members of an action series. She admitted: “It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of an action-based series. When the stars finally did align, I was gifted with the most wonderful group of people to work with over the course of 5 months (both on and off screen).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Chou 周智慧 (@_cherylchou_)

The drama series, Shero, is about a young woman who becomes a member of her missing sister’s bodyguard company in hopes of continuing her legacy. In this endeavour, the main female character discovers that her sister has many conflicts to save not just the company but, most importantly, her loved ones and herself.

Cheryl Chou and artists Joanne Peh, Carrie Wong, Nick Teo, Tay Ying, and Aileen Tan will be starring in the drama.

Netizens expressed excitement about watching the series in the comments section.

One IG user commented: “The trailer is so exciting already!!! Cannot wait! 😍”

Another IG user remarked: “Looking forward to catch ur show👍”

More users declared: “Looking forward to Shero! 💙”, “Super excited to watch SHERO 💙💛🖤💚❤️”, and “I’m excited and can’t wait😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Shero premieres on June 12. It will be aired on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 and will be available to watch on meWATCH.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg