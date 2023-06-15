Grace Teo, Carrie Wong’s previous stunt double, now acts with her to fight off bad guys in new drama series Shero

SINGAPORE: Grace Teo, who shared that one of her memorable experiences was being a stunt double for actress Carrie Wong in the drama series A Quest to Heal in 2020, has now been given a chance to show her fighting skills as an actress in the Mediacorp’s newest series, Shero.

Thanks to coincidence, Grace is acting alongside Carrie Wong in Shero, playing a professional bodyguard. Carrie’s role is as the founder of the agency.

In an interview with local news AsiaOne, she expressed more about her past role being a stunt double. Grace admitted: “I was doing martial arts while wearing an ancient costume so there were many layers and wire work… I felt very hot and uncomfortable.” Despite this, she said she was proud of her performance back then.

Grace mentioned that she enjoyed having fight scenes with a group of women in the drama series, unlike most of her past roles wherein she was fighting a group of men alone.

“We come together and fight against a bunch of big guys… It’s teamwork that makes it different,” she declared.

Further, Grace aims to be a history-making Academy Awards Best Actress, hence her dedication to fulfilling great action roles.

She added: “I am inspired by Michelle Yeoh, who is famous for doing her own stunts.”

Ever since she was young, Grace has been trained in wushu and aikido and later learned silat, boxing and muay thai.

The drama series, Shero, is about a young woman who became a member of her missing sister’s bodyguard company in hopes of continuing her legacy. In this endeavour, the main female character discovers that her sister has many conflicts to save not just the company but, most importantly, her loved ones and herself.

