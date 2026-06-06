Woman who slapped maid & pulled off her headscarf ordered to pay S$5K in compensation, jailed 4 months

SINGAPORE: A woman who mistreated the domestic helper who worked for her was given a jail sentence of four months on June 3 (Wednesday). She has additionally been ordered to pay compensation of S$5000, particularly since the helper has not been able to work since 2024.

Hasnah Hashim, 55, a Singaporean woman, entered a guilty plea to two counts of causing hurt. Three other charges were considered in her sentencing.

The backstory

On the morning of August 23, 2034, the helper, whose name has not been disclosed, accompanied Hasnah to the market. When they returned home, the helper pushed the button for the lift to close at the same time the employer was entering.

She grew enraged at the helper and forcibly grabbed her headscarf. According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh, Hasnah’s action caused the helper pain when her hair was pulled, as well as humiliation, since she wears the scarf for religious reasons.

The helper went to the police on the same day. When a medical exam was carried out, a bruise on her lip was found, and it was discovered that she had gotten it when Hasnah slapped her three days before, after she made a mistake concerning food.

In other incidents that same month, the helper had been hit by Hasnah on her forehead with her mobile phone, and her thigh was pinched and her ears twisted by the employer.

DPP Koh said that the helper has been unemployed since she filed the police report, as she could not be employed if she had to miss work if she were asked to testify in court due to the case.

He asked for a compensation order of S$8,500. From this, S$1,000 would be for pain and suffering, and the rest of the amount would be for lost earnings.

Hasnah’s lawyer, meanwhile, asked only for three months’ jail for his client, saying that she had spent S$14,600 for the helper’s food and lodging since she has been unemployed.

Judge Ong Hian Sun asked for a compensation order of S$1,000 for suffering and S$4,000 for the loss of salary for a total of S$5,000.

Singapore treats offences against migrant domestic workers MDWs seriously, and its law imposes mandatory enhanced penalties (up to one and a half times the standard maximum sentence) for employers and household members who abuse domestic workers. /TISG

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