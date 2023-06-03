Carrie Wong gets nicknamed as ‘Tofu’ by staff after getting easily injured while shooting new action drama

SINGAPORE: In an interview at the press conference of Mediacorp’s newest drama, Shero, artist Carrie Wong admitted that due to her role, she had gotten bruises all over her body after shooting her scenes. Playing the owner of a female bodyguard company, she is expected to have several action scenes.

Carrie Wong admitted to local news AsiaOne: “I think I am someone who gets bruises very easily. In addition, because I am also very fair, it is very easy to see my bruises and scratches.”

The actress added that with all the action scenes that involved punching and kicking, she would immediately have a bruise if she hit too hard.

“Sometimes if it was in a visible area [the bruise], I would have to conceal it. It was very memorable,” she declared.

Due to this, other cast and staff members have started calling her ‘Tofu’ because she gets injured easily.

Carrie explained: “They [staff members] don’t say, ‘Carrie, go for lunch’. They were like, ‘Tofu, time for lunch’, ‘Tofu, time for shoot’, ‘Tofu, come quickly’.”

Apparently, this new drama, Shero, is Carrie’s first drama wherein she performed almost all of the action and stunt scenes herself. She admitted that the filming was challenging, especially if one has no background in martial arts.

“It was pretty tough for me because I think that I am the only one among the actresses with no martial arts foundation… yet I am supposed to be the best of them because I am the boss of the company,” Carrie remarked.

However, with her dedication and hard work, she was able to throw decent punches and kicks by the end of filming the series.

The drama series, Shero, premieres on June 12. It will be aired on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 and will be available to watch on meWATCH.

