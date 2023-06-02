Taufik Batisah shares his inspiring fitness journey at 42, says he’s in the best shape of his life

SINGAPORE: Singer/songwriter Taufik Batisah shared how he started prioritizing his fitness journey one year ago and how this decision has impacted his life. He admitted that at 42, he is in ‘the best shape’ of his life.

In an Instagram reel, Taufik Batisah compiled snippets of his fitness journey – videos of when he was doing gym workouts and joining fitness competitions (and winning them!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taufik Batisah (@taufikbatisah)

He also emphasized in his post caption that age and body shape do not matter and that the key to success is discipline and consistency.

“Start slow & progress… If I can do it, so can you.. Never too late to start,” he added as his words of encouragement in his post.

Netizens have expressed their opinions and insights in the comments section.

One IG user shared his fitness journey, stating: “Awesome brother. Im 45 and Im fitter than I was at 30s! Let’s plan a workout together sometime!!!”

Another IG user appreciated his inspiring story by saying: “You are inspirational! Keep encouraging & motivating us all. 💪”

One more user agreed and commented that age is just a number, to which Taufik replied with: “hell yeah🔥”

More users declared: “Truly a great idol”, “Keep going champion 💪🔥”, “42 Still Look Young Uncle 😂”, and “So its true lah life begins at 40 😅😅”

In similar news, Taufik Batisah recently joined and won the 10km Spartan Trail, an intense race involving obstacles such as carrying heavy chains, climbing ropes or walls, barbed wire crawls, jumping through fire, and memorisation tests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taufik Batisah (@taufikbatisah)

Taufik went through 25 extreme obstacles that tested his physical and mental capacity and won first place in his AG (age group).

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg