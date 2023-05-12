From singing to fitness: Taufik Batisah finished 1st in the 10km, 25-obstacle Spartan Trail race

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Taufik Batisah shared that he won a challenging race. Best known for winning the first season of the Singapore Idol TV singing contest, Taufik is now making his mark also in his fitness career.

He stated in the post caption: “Took first place in my AG (age group) at my first ever 10km Spartan Trail race in beautiful Sarawak, Miri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taufik Batisah (@taufikbatisah)

The 10km Spartan Trail is not just a test of stamina and endurance. It also includes obstacles such as carrying heavy chains, climbing ropes or walls, barbed wire crawls, jumping through fire and memorisation tests. In the race, Taufik went through 25 obstacles that truly tested his physical and mental abilities.

The video posted showed how he stepped on the podium as the champion, alongside the first and second runners-up. The trio also spread their arms with their respective national flags – Singapore first, China second, and Malaysia third.

Taufik encouraged his fans to join such races. He remarked: “I’m 42 this year. It’s never too late to start! A lot of room for improvement and training continues!”

Netizens congratulated him in the comments section.

One IG user commented: “Wahh,u made us so proud in so many areas of talents and skills.”

Another IG user admitted: “Oh wow. Mad respect bro. Congratulations to you!!!!”

A comment says: “With hardwork comes great results.”

More users stated: “SG pride la you!! Congrats bro!”, “Well done boss man”, “Reinventing Hero .So proud of you!”, “Idol for a reason”, and “This one Singapore’s Idol.”

