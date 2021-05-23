- Advertisement -

Singapore — Actor Awad Salim Ramli, who has appeared in a few movies and Mediacorp series, didn’t say whether he was surprised or shocked. But there was an “extra ingredient” in the vegetable dish he ordered from a restaurant, he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (May 21).

In the post that he titled ‘CSR 101’, likely meaning customer-service relations 101, Mr Awad wrote: “During this period of uncertainty, customer service is the one way to keep your clients coming”.

He added: “When I ordered some Kailan from a prestigious and well known restaurant, I got an extra ingredient to the mix”.

A maggot or a worm could be seen among the small anchovies and vegetables in the photo he shared with his post.

“When I told the manager, he was very polite and apologetic.

Told me will get back to me with the findings. I’m still waiting since”, Mr Awad wrote.

At the end of his post, Mr Awad wrote that he would still support the restaurant and added: “It could be worse if it happened to someone else”.

Awad Salim Ramli is known for the short film Thieves (2010) and the TV series Verdict (2015) and The Hush (2016).

