SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s next general election looms, political observers are closely watching if National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng will figure in the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) slate, despite his defeat at the last polls.

When asked point-black whether he is ready to return to politics, the former Minister chose to remain tight-lipped and told the press yesterday (1 May): “Whether I am in or out of politics, Singapore is still the most important place in my heart.”

He said: “Whether I go back to politics or serve in NTUC, I will assure everyone that I will I will do my best to serve everyone and serve Singapore to the best of my ability.”

When a reporter from 8World asked him whether he had the intention to participate in the next general election, he smiled and refused to answer directly, saying: “Let’s talk another day, okay? Haha.”

Mr Ng is a former Chief of Defence Force who made his political debut at the 2015 general election. He was put on the PAP fast-track and made a minister shortly after coasting into Parliament. His political career, however, met a sharp roadblock when he was defeated in the 2020 general election by the Workers’ Party at Sengkang GRC.

In a surprise move, Mr Ng retained his role as sec-gen of NTUC even though the role is typically held by an elected ruling party politician. This decision has fueled speculation that he is still important to the PAP slate and may return to the party line-up at the next polls.