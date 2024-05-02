SINGAPORE: Political analysts have characterised Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s May Day speech as a precursor to an impending general election, predicting that that the polls might be called by the end of 2024.

The speech was PM Lee’s last major speech as Singapore premier and comes two weeks before he hands over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Lasting over an hour, the PM’s speech was aimed at uniting the nation and reflecting on the government’s achievements during his 20-year tenure.

Former ruling party MP Inderjit Singh highlighted the significance of the May Day platform, saying in an interview with CNA, “Since the new prime minister is likely to deliver a speech at the National Day rally alone, this is the last platform for Prime Minister Lee to deliver an ‘election’ message.”

He emphasized the importance of the occasion, comparing it to the National Day rally in terms of significance.

Prime Minister Lee’s speech focused on key elements that have driven Singapore’s success, underscoring the strength and stability of the People’s Action Party (PAP) over the years.

Eugene Tan, an associate professor at Singapore Management University, noted that the speech aimed to bring the country together ahead of the transition of power.

“This is also to remind the people that the PAP government keeps its promises and gives the people some hope for the future. The next general election is crucial, so the campaign has started in earnest, so we should not be surprised,” Assoc Prof Tan commented.

Throughout the speech, Prime Minister Lee reflected on the achievements of his administration, as well as those of former prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong. He highlighted the PAP’s proven track record and conveyed his confidence in Lawrence Wong’s ability to continue this legacy.

Mr Singh, who served alongside Prime Minister Lee as a member of the Ang Mo Kio GRC, stated that the speech focused on how “the PAP system is effective, and Singaporeans should believe that the PAP government will also play a role in the future.”

With the upcoming transition, Prime Minister Lee aimed to boost confidence in the new leadership team. The fourth-generation (4G) team, led by Lawrence Wong, has a short runway, and Lee’s speech served to reassure Singaporeans of the continuity and stability of the PAP’s governance.

Assoc Prof Tan remarked on the underlying message, saying that the emphasis on “ensuring Singapore maintains a virtuous cycle of prosperity” is crucial.

He added, “His message is that in the face of a more unstable future, we must not be fooled by political trends and political entrepreneurs, but should think down to earth about what is most important to a small country like Singapore.”

Prime Minister Lee also used his speech to remind the 4G leadership team of the significant challenges they will face. He urged them not to rest on the laurels of the previous generations but to chart their own course and create their own history.

“The leaders of the previous generation were very successful. To succeed them, the next generation of leaders need to go out of their own way and create their own history,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

To both Mr Singh and Assoc Prof Tan, the PM’s speech sets the stage for the upcoming general election, with political observers closely watching for developments in the months to come.