;
Business

Grab raises annual profit forecast after strong first-quarter revenue performance

ByMary Alavanza

May 17, 2024
Grab logo

SINGAPORE: Grab raised its annual profit forecast upward following a strong quarterly revenue performance that surpassed expectations, on Wednesday (15 May).

CNA reported that the company, known for its ride-share services, experienced significant growth driven by recent cost-saving initiatives and increased demand for its offerings.

In 2023, Grab went through a restructuring exercise, including 1000 workforce reductions and technology expense cuts, aimed at achieving positive free cash flow this year.

According to Mr Peter Oey, Grab’s Chief Financial Officer, a surge in Southeast Asian tourism and a rise in corporate events and concerts in the last quarter contributed to heightened demand for ride-share services.

Grab’s US-listed shares rose by 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement of its strong quarterly results.

For the first quarter ending March 31, Grab reported a revenue of US$653 million (approx. S$877.99 million), a 24% increase from the same period last year. This exceeded analysts’ expectations of US$642.4 million (approx. S$863.74 million).

See also  Pet Owners, UberPet Isn’t The Only Available Service

The company also reported an adjusted core profit of US$62 million (approx. S$83.36 million), a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss of US$67 million (approx. S$90.09 million).

Both of Grab’s primary revenue streams, food delivery and ride-share businesses, saw strong growth rates of 19% and 27%, respectively, outperforming Visible Alpha’s consensus estimates.

Grab’s impressive performance reflects the growing consumer spending trends in Southeast Asia. As consumers continue to increase their discretionary spending, Grab stands to benefit.

In light of its strong financial performance, Grab has raised its full-year profit forecast. The company now anticipates an adjusted core profit between US$250 million (approx. S$336.14 million) and US$270 million (approx. S$363.03 million) for the year, up from its previous projection of US$180 million (approx. S$242.02 million) to US$200 million (approx. S$268.91 million).

Grab has maintained its revenue projection at US$2.70 billion (approx. S$3.63 billion) to US$2.75 billion (approx. S$3.70 billion).

See also  Grab Holdings President to step down next April

Additionally, Grab disclosed a US$97 million (approx. S$130.42 million) Class A shares repurchase as part of its US$500 million (approx. S$672.28 million) buyback plan announced February this year. /TISG

Read also: Grab introduces fairer payment system for drivers

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Barclays to add Singapore as second private bank booking centre in Asia Pacific by 2026

November 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore banks – a haven amid market volatility, with promising earnings and attractive dividends

November 26, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore ranked as leading global hub for wealthy entrepreneurs

November 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Food

Netizens divided on restaurant’s policy disallowing children under 6

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Tweet about how LKY’s ‘ruthless vision built modern Asia’s greatest success’ goes viral

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

PropertyGuru launches its first reality TV series, Home Run: Singapore

November 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore makes it to list of 25 best countries for retirement security

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.