SINGAPORE: Singapore Grade A office rents rebounded with 0.7% increase in the first quarter of 2024 after declining for two consecutive quarters. The positive change is despite the office spaces staying mostly the same.

Tridiana Ong, Executive Director and Head of Office Services at Colliers Singapore, identified key factors contributing to this upturn in an interview with SBR. She noted that during the pandemic, “supply of Grade A office space has been tight.”

Despite the expectation of more office spaces becoming available, she mentioned that “a bulk of the 1.3 million square feet of office space is coming from a single development, 1.26 million square feet of space coming up at IOI Central Boulevard.“

Cost considerations have also influenced recent pricing trends. Throughout 2023, tenants favoured relocating to superior spaces while downsizing their footprints. However, rising renovation costs have prompted many to opt for lease renewals instead, placing pressure on tenants during negotiations.

Ms Ong highlighted a shifting tenant focus towards factors like employee well-being and productivity. Forward-thinking companies are investing in workplace experiences, prioritising amenities and activities that foster engagement.

Landlords are urged to enhance the overall work environment, which involve concrete improvements such as better facilities, as well as benefits like organising community events and activities.

Companies are exploring various strategies to adapt to changes in office space demand and rental prices. While some consider investing in strata-titled office spaces, leasing remains the preferred option for most, with an emphasis on cost-saving measures like rightsizing.

However, Ms Ong advocates for a more sustainable approach, creating flexible, smart workspaces that enhance productivity and engagement.

For those constrained by budgetary concerns, second-generation spaces offer a practical solution. These pre-fitted spaces require minimal modifications and present a cost-effective alternative within central business districts. /TISG

