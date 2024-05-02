SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have achieved prestigious positions in the 2024 Times Higher Education Asian University Rankings, securing third and fourth places respectively.

In this year’s rankings, NUS maintained its third-place position, with an overall score of 91.2 points, reflecting its consistent performance across various metrics. Meanwhile, NTU climbed one spot from last year to claim fourth place, scoring 85.7 points. This marks a significant accomplishment for the institution, showcasing its continuous growth and improvement in academic quality and research.

At the top of the rankings, China’s Tsinghua University and Peking University held on to the first and second spots, respectively, confirming their dominance in the region.

Tsinghua University achieved a perfect score of 100 points, demonstrating its strong emphasis on research and innovation, while Peking University garnered 97.3 points.

Japan’s University of Tokyo made a notable leap, rising three places to secure fifth place in this year’s rankings. Conversely, the University of Hong Kong experienced a slight drop, falling two places to sixth.

The Times Higher Education Asian University Rankings are based on a range of indicators, including the quality of research, the research environment, and the teaching reputation of universities. These rankings are widely recognized and respected, providing a comprehensive assessment of higher education institutions across Asia.