Grab suspends and investigates GrabFood rider for hitting a pedestrian

Singapore – Grab suspended and investigated GrabFood rider hit a pedestrian on a shared path.

The rider crashed into a female pedestrian sharing the same footpath. The girl was wearing an earpiece while walking.

A video of a dispute between the two was taken by the girl herself and then shared via the SG Kowpehkowbu Facebook page on May 20.

The recording showed aftermath of the incident when the pedestrian confronted the GrabFood rider.

As they were blocking the way, a passerby suggested that the rider should ignore the girl’s accusations and move on.

As he was about to leave, the pedestrian stopped him at the point he swiped her camera and asked her to move.

The girl threatened to call the police but public members already tried to separate the two.

In response to the event, Grab has temporarily suspended the rider and added that it would have further investigations into the case.

The company also emphasized on road safety and always reminded delivery partners to stick to regulations and requirements.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s Code of Conduct, pedestrians and cyclists should keep left on public paths unless overtaking. Always stay alert is necessary to avoid possible danger.

Besides, LTA also wanted to remind the public that all public path users should be careful, stay vigilant and considerate of others when joining the shared route.

Since the clip did not show the full incident including the cause of it, Grab advised netizens not to make any assumptions or conclusions on the matter.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG

