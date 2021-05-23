Home News Tan Tock Seng Hospital - an epicentre of Covid-19 - reopens Ward...

Tan Tock Seng Hospital – an epicentre of Covid-19 – reopens Ward 9D

The hospital had announced that admission would be resumed after all inpatients got six round of swab and 12,000 staff got 2 rounds of testing with consistently negative results.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH)

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Ward 9D, an epicentre of the current Covid-19 outbreak, in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), is reopening from Saturday (May 22), with enhanced measures to protect patients and staff.

Ward 9C, another lockdown ward, will also accept admissions on Saturday, while wards 7D and 10B have already been opened for admissions, reported the Straits Times.

The hospital had announced on Tuesday that admission would be resumed after all inpatients got six round of swab and 12,000 staff got 2 rounds of testing with consistently negative results.

TTSH provided that the cause of transmission within the hospital is still under investigation.

- Advertisement -

A report, accepted by World Health Organisation and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, suggested a stronger transmission in some particular settings such as a closed environment with limited airflow and poor ventilation.

Singapore’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak had said on Tuesday that the possibility of airborne transmission in the hospital was taken into account.

TTSH has installed exhaust fans and portable Hepa filters in Ward 9D to create better ventilation and air purification to facilitate air change around six to 12 times per hour.

Ward 9D has a bed capacity of 40, divided into cubicles with an average of six beds per cubicles.

Dr Hoi Shu Yin, a chief nurse at TTSH, shared that each cubicle in the ward was equipped with exhaust fans to constantly replace the air in the cubicle.

Meanwhile, the portable Hepa filter would help to remove dust, pollen, mould and bacteria airborne.

Dr Hoi added that deep cleaning with ultraviolet and hydrogen peroxide vapour would be launch across the entire ward preparing for the reopening.

There would also be an increase in the frequency of inpatient wards cleaning from once a day to twice a day.

Associate Professor Bernard Thong said that routine testing would be launched every two weeks for those who have been vaccinated and once a week for those who have not.

The TTSH divisional chairman for medicine added that more than 80 per cent of the hospital’s staff have been vaccinated.

The hospital also increased the use of personal protection equipment (PPE), since the emergence of the cluster.

“In the inpatient setting, PPE includes the use of goggles, N95 masks, as well as gowns… on top of the usual hand hygiene measures which have been enforced during this period of time,” said Dr Thong.

The staff also divide into zones to avoid intermingling.

Upon the announcement of reopening, Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung also wrote a welcoming speech for TTSH expressing his best wish for all the staff.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Tables turned? Delhi Chief Minister: Stop all SG flights as ‘Singapore variant’ could bring a third wave in India

Delhi --  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday (May 18) that a variant of the coronavirus found in Singapore could cause a third wave in India and appealed to the Indian government to halt all flights to and from...
View Post
COVID 19

Australian politician claims, ‘Singapore is ready as well to take Australians back from India or any other country for the quarantine’

Sydney -- Singapore is ready to take Australians who can be quarantined in the city-state before they are allowed to return home, claimed an Australian politician named Mr Singh on Australia's ABC News. His comments followed the Australian government's threat earlier this...
View Post
Featured News

Audio recording reveals that ‘MBS badge woman’ was legally trained, which is why she questioned safe distancing ambassador

Singapore -- The 53-year-old woman captured on video not wearing a mask in the middle of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), is apparently legally trained and a former naval officer. According to an audio recording circulating on social media and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent