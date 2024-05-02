The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Justice Juan Merchan, fined him $9,000 for contempt of court and warned of potential jail time for further violations of the gag order.

Former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner painted a grim picture of what’s at stake. “If Judge Merchan finds Trump in contempt, it’s not just a slap on the wrist. It’s a direct breach of his bail conditions across multiple indictments,” Kirschner declared. “We’re teetering on the edge of a legal landslide for Trump.”

The district attorney’s office was aiming for the highest possible $1,000 penalty for each of the 10 posts deemed to have breached the order. Furthermore, they seek for Merchan to caution Trump that any future infractions could result not only in further fines but also up to 30 days of imprisonment.

“His defiance of the order is deliberate and purposeful,” Conroy stated. “He is fully aware of what he is prohibited from doing, yet he persists in doing so.”

Legal landslide

Trump, currently out on bail in high-profile cases spanning Washington, D.C., Georgia, and South Florida, faces mounting accusations of flouting a gag order intended to prevent witness tampering and courtroom intimidation. Kirschner pointed out that Trump’s repeated infractions could result in hefty fines or even jail time, adding fuel to an already raging legal firestorm.

Kirschner also shed light on the pivotal role of witnesses, from household names like Stormy Daniels to lesser-known individuals whose testimonies weave a complex narrative of Trump’s alleged wrongdoing. “These witnesses aren’t just players in a courtroom drama; they’re threads in the criminal tapestry,” Kirschner explained. “Their words carry weight, shaping the jury’s perception of Trump’s guilt or innocence.”

In a courtroom where every glance and reaction is scrutinized, Trump’s behavior is under a microscope. “Jurors are absorbing every detail, from Trump’s demeanor to his response—or lack thereof—to damning evidence,” Kirschner emphasized.

