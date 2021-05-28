Shu Qi’s response to why she is still acting at 45

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — As a celebrity, it is common to encounter strange questions once in a while. During the latest episode of the new Chinese variety show, 50km Tao Hua Wu, where a group of stars gather to build a heritage resort, Shu Qi was asked why she was “still an actress at 45”. Other stars may have reacted differently to such a prejudiced remark, but Shu Qi took it in her stride responding, “I can’t help it, I’m too popular.”

Netizens were delighted by the actress’ witty answer, praising her for the way she handled the question. As reported by 8days.sg, Shu Qi has faced such situations before and she has put her high IQ to use. The star was once spotted wearing flip-flops instead of heels and netizens commended the star saying that she was “down to earth”. The actress responded saying that she wore the slippers only because her feet were hurting and that it had nothing to do with being “down-to-earth”, smartly sidestepping the chance for self-praise.

Once when a younger star was late, which could easily be misconstrued as a sign of disrespect, Shu Qi, in a bid to lighten the mood, said in mock anger, “You have no manners. You should greet me first!” She then followed that up with: “Do you think you can be forgiven just by apologising? But I forgive you anyway.”

Once again Shu Qi’s wittiness saved the day and she was praised for her ability to read the room. Born on April 16, 1977, Lin Li-hui, better known by her stage name Shu Qi, is a Taiwanese–Hong Kong actress and model. As of 2014, she was among the highest-paid actresses in Taiwan.

Shu ranked 18th on Forbes’ China Celebrity 100 list in 2013, 23rd in 2014, 32nd in 2015, 48th in 2017, and 90th in 2019. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

