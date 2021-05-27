courteney-cox-is-out-with-another-chicken-recipe-and-the-joey-in-us-is-drooling

- Advertisement -

India — Family dramas always turn out better when there’s chicken curry on the table and when the recipe is straight out of Hollywood star Courteney Cox’s kitchen, it is bound to leave the Joey in us drooling. Remember how chef Monica Geller in Friends sitcom used to be hellbent on baking the best chocolate chip cookies or whipping up scrumptious Thanksgiving meals?

Seems like Courteney Cox has not let go of her onscreen character as she continues to shell out one chicken recipe after another on her social media handle, this time being a chicken curry and the Joey in us don’t want to share the dish already. Taking to her Instagram handle at the onset of this work week, Courteney once again gave fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she donned the chef hat to spill the beans on her secret chicken curry recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb. chicken tenders cut into small cubes

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 tsp. chopped serrano chili (optional)

1 tsp. unsalted curry powder

Salt to taste

1-2 cups curry sauce (recipe below)

1/2 T chopped green onion

1/2 T chopped cilantro

Method:

Heat a medium size frying pan over med-hi heat. Spray with coconut oil, saute onion and serrano chili. Add chicken, curry powder and salt. Saute until chicken is slightly brown on outside but not cooked through.

Add curry sauce and reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for 5-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Top with chopped cilantro and onion.

Ingredients for curry sauce:

1/2 brown onion

1 clove garlic

1 T ginger

1/2 serrano chili (stem and seeds removed)

1 to 2 T unsalted curry powder

1 box of organic chicken stock

1 cup of chopped cauliflower

Method:

Place the onion, garlic, ginger and chili in a food processor and blend until you have a paste. Heat a medium size stock pot over med-hi heat. Add paste and 1 to 2 T of broth to saute paste until it starts to brown.

Add more chicken stock little by little if the paste is browning too fast or starting to burn. Once the paste is cooked, add the curry powder and another splash of chicken stock. Cook for another minute, stirring the mixture so it doesn’t burn. Add the rest of the chicken stock and the cauliflower.

Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or so, until cauliflower is tender. Transfer to a blender and puree until sauce is smooth. Always start blender on lowest speed when you are blending hot food, otherwise it will explode all over the kitchen.

You can add water or more broth if sauce is too thick. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding salt or coconut milk for sweetness. Serve over cauliflower or basmati rice.

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

