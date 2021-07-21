Store owner apologises for using N-word, lack of inclusivity, after ex-employee complaint online

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The co-owner of thrift store Five Finds said she “will do better,” after a story emerged online of a former employee who said she “had never felt so silenced” in her life.

The former employee’s story was published on the Instagram page of Wake Up, Singapore.

She wrote that she pushed for more inclusive clothes’ sizes to be offered at Five Finds instead of just catering to petite Chinese women.

The owner reportedly told the former employee, who is Malay, that she does not have any Malay friends.

After the former employee kept trying to get the store to carry more clothes for “POCs and different body types”, she said she realised the owners did not really want to do so, which was confirmed by the Chinese-only models used in later campaigns.

They also wrote that the store had made a pretence of looking for models from different minorities and claimed not to have found any.

What made matters worse for the former employee is that someone had sent a video of the store owner’s Instagram live wherein the owner used the N-word, which made another woman laugh.

Wake Up, Singapore, which has been running the #callitoutSG anti-racism campaign for the past few months, wrote, “We hope @fivefinds.sg comes clean on why they claimed to be not able to find models from the minority races when instead they chose not to hire them. To be clear, this is not a situation where they simply decided not to hire diverse models. Rather, they chose not to hire and then pretended that they couldn’t find any.

We understand that this thing where fashion shops only feature Chinese models of a particular body build is not limited to just this shop. We believe that it is indeed important for fashion shops in Singapore to cater for, and feature, a diverse range of models.”

This prompted an apology from Ms Rachel Wong, who co-founded the shop with Ms Christel Gan.

“We would like to acknowledge and apologise for our mistakes. Indeed, we need to do better to address the absence of diversity among the models we feature,” Ms Wong wrote, adding that they had “ailed to make a serious effort to find a diverse group of models that truly reflects Singapore’s thrift community even after” the former employee “made this point.”

“As a result, we hurt her and others who are non-Chinese from the community. For this, we are truly sorry. We will do better.”

She also admitted to having used the N-word.

“It was deeply disrespectful and hurtful to black people and other minorities, even though it was made in reference to a song. This is inexcusable and I will do better to understand how my privilege blindsides me. I am sorry to everyone I hurt.

We deserve the criticism. And we will do a lot better in future.” /TISG

