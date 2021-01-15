Man struggling to get a cab for wife in labour is offered a timely ride by Grabfood drivers

- Advertisement -

A pair of Grabfood drivers saved the day by offering a timely ride to a woman in labour and her husband.

The man had been trying to find transportation to rush his wife to the hospital but there were no private hire cars available.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 13), he wrote: “Today, when my wife water bag burst, we got ready to head to KKH. Around 09:15, proceeded to search for private-hire car while my wife was standing enduring the contraction pain at our residence lobby”.

He added that he was unable to get a private-hire car. While waiting and trying to find transportation, another couple who saw them approached, offering a free ride to KK Hospital.

“We were reluctant at first as we do not want to trouble them as we assumed they were on their way to work”, he added.

The couple insisted and assured them that it was no trouble at all to convey them to KK Hospital.

In the Facebook post, the man tagged two persons, known only as Jamal and Fadilah, to convey his gratitude.