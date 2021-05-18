Wake Up, Singapore: Ban and probe racist social media accounts

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Activist group Wake Up, Singapore put up a post on its social media pages on Sunday (May 16) calling out the racism against Indians in certain Instagram accounts.

One account, @abolish_ceca___, shockingly says its “main aim is to eradicate Indians from this country”.

Wake Up, Singapore called for a ban on the account on Instagram, as well as an official investigation, given the recent worrying anti-Indian incidents.

“This is vile and disgusting. An example must be made of such racists so that fellow racists aren’t emboldened. We have seen a worrying rise in such rhetoric and it is, sadly, no longer limited to the online sphere.”

The group added that “Minorities in Singapore must feel safe and respected,” and tagged the @singaporepoliceforce for action to be taken.

However, the post was deemed a violation of community standards by Instagram and taken down.

“Our post calling out racism was taken down. After that, our post calling out the fact that our post was taken down was also taken down,” wrote Wake Up, Singapore.

On May 7, a 55-year-old Indian-Singaporean woman was kicked in the chest and called a racial slur when she went brisk walking with her mask under her chin, something that she is allowed to do.

The police investigated the case and arrested a man.

The shocking incident was reported by many news outlets, denounced by several ministers including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and was even discussed in Parliament.

Other racist incidents have also been reported of late, including a Singaporean man shouting, “Go back, bloody Indians,” to an expat family at Pasir Ris Beach Park last week.

On Monday (May 17), Wake Up, Singapore posted a video of what could be another racist incident, where an older man shouted at an Indian grocery bagger at a Value Dollar store at New Upper Changi Road. The incident allegedly occurred the previous day. The woman, who was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter, is said to have filed a police report.

And then there is the woman seen in several places around Singapore, boasting that she studied at the elite Hwa Chong Institution. This woman’s prejudicial attitude against Malays has been recorded on video, and in her latest encounter, she said she doesn’t even talk to “Chinese rank-and file”.

In another post, Wake Up, Singapore reiterated its stand against racism.

/TISG

