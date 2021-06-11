Home News The virus does not recognise language, religion or race:

The virus does not recognise language, religion or race: Gan Kim Yong

'We need to continue to work with one another'

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong during a press conference on COVID-19 (Photo: YT screencapture)

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The recent incidents highlighting behaviour are a reminder that Singapore’s multiracialism cannot be ignored, said Trade and Industry Minister on Thursday (June 10).

Incidents recorded on camera portraying behaviour by members of the public have been circulating on social media.

In one of the videos, Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee was spotted criticising Dave Parkash, who is of Indian and Filipino descent, in Orchard Road.

Mr Tan was heard commenting that it was a disgrace for a Chinese woman to be dating the ice cream store owner Mr Parkash.

- Advertisement -

Law and Home Affairs Minister took to Facebook on June 6 to note that “if the video is accurate, then it’s horrible.”

“It seems like more people are finding it acceptable, to make ‘in your face’ racial statement – openly,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“I used to believe that Singapore was moving in the right direction on racial tolerance and harmony. Based on recent events, I am not so sure anymore,” he added.

On Jun 9, a woman was filmed banging a gong because her neighbour had to ring a bell for his prayers.

- Advertisement -

Another video circulated online on May 1 of a woman shouting at a foreign couple, telling them to “get out of my country” and “get out of Singapore.” She was also heard calling them “white tr*sh”.

“Each time we see something like that happening, I think we should take a stand — make it very clear that this does not represent us, and we do not condone any such acts of or xenophobia,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in a multi-ministry virtual press conference on Thursday (June 10).

He highlighted how the Covid-19 pandemic had brought out the best of the Singapore spirit, with many going out of their way to help those in need, regardless of race or religion.

When asked if the pandemic might have contributed to the recent incidents, Mr Gan said that pandemic-related stresses might cause frictions to flare up at times.

- Advertisement -

Singaporeans need to be reminded that they live in a multiracial society and have to keep working together to strengthen cohesion, he noted.

“It’s like vaccination – to vaccinate us against anti-racial sentiments,” added Mr Gan. “We need to continue to work with one another.”

“We must remember this fundamental DNA that Singaporeans share with each other, of trust, of confidence in each other, that we have come so far from far worse crisis to where we are today,” said Health Minister , who weighed in on the topic.

“So, continue to keep that unity and resilience. Keep that trust – that’s the main antibody to fight against the pandemic.” /TISG

Read related: Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Opinion

The convenient racist

  The hottest non-Covid related news in Singapore has come from a random Chinese guy who confronted an interracial couple and started berating them for being “racist” because they were “interracial” and not dating within their own community. The guy in the...
View Post
Featured News

Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Singapore — Following a slew of racist incidents in Singapore -- including the case of Beow Tan, the man who allegedly kicked a 55-year-old woman in her chest and shouted a racial slur at her for not wearing her mask while...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai calls out 4G leaders for opening borders too quickly without focusing on vaccinations for all

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai called out the 4G leaders for their haste in opening up Singapore’s borders. In a Facebook post on Monday (Jun 7), PSP’s media spokesperson and Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Mr Pillai shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent