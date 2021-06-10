Home News Featured News Woman comes out of flat banging a gong repeatedly because her neighbour...

Woman comes out of flat banging a gong repeatedly because her neighbour rings a bell for prayers

'Police reached out to us,' says man who rings a bell

Photos: FB screengrab / Livanesh Ramu

Singapore — In an incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman was filmed clanging a gong because her neighbour had to ring a bell for his prayers.

One Livanesh Ramu wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 9) that like many other Hindus, his family had prayers twice a week, with each session involving the ringing of a bell, but not for more than five minutes.

”Having lived in this home for more than 20-years we never had any issues”, he wrote.

In the 19-second clip Livanesh shared, he could be seen ringing a prayer bell and making offerings right outside his own doorway.readyviewedA woman then came out of the neighbouring flat and picked up a stick with which she repeatedly struck a gong for about 16 seconds. She then stared at Livanesh before going back to her flat. 

She banged the gong repeatedly, drowning the tinkle of the prayer bell.

In an update on his Facebook page, Livanesh wrote: “UPDATE: Dear fellow Singaporeans, thank you for all the support and concern shared towards my family and I during this difficult period. The Singapore Police Force has reached out to us. We are coordinating with them at the moment“.

In less than a day, his post garnered about 1,600 reactions, almost 1,000 comments and 44,000 views.

TISG has reached out to Livanesh for more comment and clarification. /TISG

