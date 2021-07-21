Bail revoked for Briton who refused to wear mask on MRT

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man, who went viral on social media for refusing to wear a mask while on the MRT, was given a fresh charge on Monday (Jul 19) for a similar offence. His bail was also revoked because he violated the conditions.

British man Benjamin Glynn, 40, was handed a new charge for failing to wear a mask outside the State Courts on Jul 2.

On that day, Glynn appeared in court for one count each of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

Glynn’s S$5,000 bail was also revoked on Monday, and he was remanded in custody. It was stipulated on his bail conditions established on Jul 2 that he was not to commit another offence while out on bail.

However, he appeared without a mask and only wore it after court officers told him to. The judge also had to remind Glynn twice to wear his mask properly.

On May 7, Glynn was filmed explaining to passengers around him in the MRT why he believes masks are pointless.

Despite being offered a mask from another passenger, he refused and said he would never wear one.

After spending 28 hours in a cell, Glynn was charged with a public nuisance offence. He also claims that officers had informed him he faces up to six months in jail if found guilty.

In Singapore, anyone caught not wearing a face mask when in public faces a fine of S$300 for the first offence and S$1,000 if they do it again. The new regulation was added to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act on Apr 15.

As a result of his actions, Glynn’s passport was confiscated, preventing his return to the United Kingdom and losing a job opportunity.

It was reported that Glynn had allegedly told two police officers at the lift lobby of a condominium in Holland Road, “I’m gonna f***ing drop you.”

Glynn is scheduled to appear back in court on Jul 23. /TISG

