Stefanie Sun offers haircuts at her ‘hair salon’

Earlier this year, 8days.sg reported that Singaporean songstress Stefanie Sun posted a video giving herself a DIY trim.

It appears that the singer has levelled up and is now offering haircuts. A day ago, the 42-year-old posted several photos of her cutting her assistant’s hair at ‘Zi Zi hair salon’ (her Chinese name is Sun Yanzi) on Instagram and Weibo.

Sun added the hashtags, “Clean up your hair, clean up your mood” and “Do you like to cut your hair”.

The singer looked confident and focused with a pair of scissors and comb. She also looked professional as she trimmed her assistant’s shoulder-length bob. The singer looks satisfied with her handiwork judging from her smile.

Fans of the singer were impressed too, leaving comments saying that they wanted to have their hair cut by Sun and asked if her ‘salon’ was open for business.

“I’ll leave all my hair in your hands,” wrote one fan, while another said: “Waiting in line to let Stefanie cut my hair.”

One netizen even jokingly asked: “Where are the post-haircut snaps? Did [she] head home crying?”

It seems that Sun did an awesome job considering how good she looked after her DIY cut on a whim. Besides, is it not harder to cut your own hair?

Born on July 23, 1978, Stefanie Sun is a Singaporean singer-songwriter.

In 2000, she released her debut album, Yan Zi, which won her a Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist.

In 2004, she released her eighth studio album, Stefanie, which won her another Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Female Singer. Having sold more than 30 million records, she achieved popularity in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Sun was born in Singapore on July 23 1978. She attended Nanyang Primary School, St. Margaret’s Secondary School, Raffles Girls’ School, Saint Andrew’s Junior College, and Nanyang Technological University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree of Marketing in 2000.

During the college, she wrote her first song titled “Someone”, which appeared on her 2002 album, Start.

She also attended LWS School of Music, and her vocal talent was discovered by her mentor Paul Lee, who later introduced her to Samuel Chou, the chairman of Warner Music Taiwan at the time.

