Dream Kardashian resembles her father, Rob

Dream Kardashian looks just exactly like her father Rob Kardashian. Rob went on Instagram on Wednesday, November 18 to post a cute photo of his beloved daughter. Looking at the adorable photo, one cannot help but notice how much little Dream resembles the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The Arthur George founder captioned the image, “It’s a Beautiful day!”

Dream smiles at the camera while wearing cute Nike leggings and a top featuring the colours orange, yellow and pink in the photo. Apart from the adorable clothes, Dream’s expression evoked the feeling of nostalgia as it reminded people of a younger version of Rob. One netizen commented, “Rob’s twin little daughter. She looks 100% like her dad.”

Another follower even claimed that Dream resembled Rob’s late father, Robert George Kardashian. The post came a week after Dream’s fourth birthday. E!Online reported that Rob’s daughter rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed bash with family. The birthday party was a Disney dream for the four-year-old as it was filled with festive balloons, a beautiful cake and costumes galore.

The father of one paid tribute to his daughter by writing, “Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life 🙂 Daddy Loves You”

On November 10, 2016, Rob and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream into the world. Although the couple are no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.

Born March 17, 1987 Robert Arthur Kardashian is an American television personality and businessman. He is known for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality television series that centers on his family, as well as its spin-offs. In 2011, Rob also competed in the thirteenth season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, during which he placed second.

Rob was born March 17, 1987 in Los Angeles, California, United States to attorney Robert Kardashian and wife Kris. He has three older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé. His parents divorced in 1991, and his mother married Olympic decathlete Bruce Jenner the same year. Through their marriage, Kardashian gained step-brothers Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody; step-sister Casey; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. His father, Robert Kardashian, died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer.

Kardashian graduated from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2009.

