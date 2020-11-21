Prince Harry named World’s Sexiest Royal

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is the ‘Sexiest Royal’ according to a poll, beating his brother Prince William.

The redhead bearded Brit married to a Hollywood actress beat other handsome royals such as Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and ripped gym bunny Abdul Mateen of Brunei.

Readers of People magazine voted Prince Harry as the sexiest royal on earth, a year after he was named the publication’s winner of the Sexiest Dad Alive title.

Last year the 36-year-old military veteran and former wild child beat a number of famous faces such as celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Lochte and Steven Yeun.

Prince Harry defeated runner-up Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, 41 this year, who is married to the glamourous former model, Sofia Hellqvist, and is fourth in line to the Swedish throne. Prince Felix of Luxembourg, 36 and Prince Mateen of Brunei, 29 are the other notable runners up.

Prince Felix of Luxembourg is second in line for the throne of Luxembourg. He speaks seven languages and is married to German scientist Claire Lademacher.

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei is known for being a ‘sexy’ royal, driving fans wild with shirtless photos on the beach and selfies in the gym. His father is worth an estimated USD20 billion. The fortune of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, makes him one of the world’s richest men.

Prince Abdul Mateen is an avid sportsman who plays football, polo and enjoys skiing and scuba-diving. He is also a qualified martial artist. The multitalented prince is said to have competed at the national level in badminton.

He does not just have the look as he has a brain and qualifications to prove that he is not just a pretty face. The prince studied in London at King’s College London, graduating in International Politics.

He then achieved a masters in international diplomacy from the equally prestigious School of African and Oriental Studies in London.

However, it is the flame-haired, bearded Brit with a charming smile who is married to the former Hollywood actress that has stolen the hearts of royal fans globally.

Meanwhile, People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ title was given to Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.

33-year-old Jordan is the third Black actor in a row to be awarded the annual pop-culture honour with 41-year-old singer John Legend winning the title in November 2019.

The actor, single said the title gave him ‘a cool feeling.’ Jordan is known for his roles in Fruitvale Station and Creed, for which he was critically acclaimed. He is also featured on the front cover of People magazine, dressed in a sharp King & Tuckfield outfit.

He added: “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you´re probably not going to get’. “But it´s a good club to be a part of.”

Previous winners of the sexiest man alive in the magazine include Brits David Beckham and Idris Elba. Actor and former The Rock wrestler Dwayne Johnson previously bagged the prize, as did Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, singer Adam Levine and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

