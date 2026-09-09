Do you think hawker food pricing is getting ridiculous? Netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: It is shocking for some workers that a simple hawker lunch now costs more than a McDonald’s value meal, and it sparked a very interesting discussion over whether hawker food remains Singapore’s more affordable dining options than other food establishments.

On Reddit, a netizen shared that he is a worker in the industrial area, and he once ordered mixed rice, 1 fried egg, fried pig skin and curry veggies, and a can of Coke that cost $7.40. He compared this meal to a McDonald’s order, where one can get a saver meal including fries, one burger, and a Coke for $5.

“Last time McDonald’s was more expensive than hawker food. Seems like it’s becoming the other way round now,” the worker declared.

With this, many netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions about the rising prices of food in hawker centres. One claimed: “Food prices are very scary now. A lot of the foods I see seem to have doubled in price and more!! It’s not economical to eat lunch already.”

Another netizen remarked that the pricing is getting out of hand, similar to the rental prices that hawker centres are paying every month to their landlords.

“Can’t really compare; big brands like McDonald’s buy their ingredients in bulk and sign fixed-price contracts with their suppliers. While hawkers ingredients price varies depending on the market and source,” one more comment declared.

For some, the price of the worker’s drink ($2.10) is quite high, and he suggested that he should bring his own instead to save money.

“For drinks, I have been drinking from my own water bottle. Save a lot of money, and probably better for your health too,” a netizen shared.

“Rather to support hawkers than McDonald’s. Not a fair comparison tbh, with the lvl of scale that they are operating on,” a netizen concluded.

This discussion shows the reality that many Singaporeans face: Hawker centres are not always the cheapest choice for food now, especially when they cost more than fast-food deals. For some, it is still worth supporting food stalls from hawker centres; they just need to look for ways on how to cut back on their spending, such as bringing their own snacks or drinks to save extra money.