WP MP Gerald Giam welcomed Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing to Bedok Reservoir for visit, chat with residents

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Gerald Giam welcomed Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing to Bedok Reservoir, the ward he represents in Aljunied, over the weekend.

Mr Giam wrote about it in a Sep 5 social media post, noting that it had been “a pleasure to welcome Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was visiting our constituency today and joined us for a good chat with residents.”

The MP was at Bedok Reservoir on a weekly estate walk and met up with Mr Chan at Happy Hawkers, a popular coffee shop in the area.

Mr Giam posted a photo with the minister, as well as people clad in the bright orange shirts of the area’s People’s Action Party grassroots volunteers and, in his post, added that he and the WP team surveyed playgrounds and infrastructure needs, such as sheltered drop-off points and barrier-free access ramps so that they can share feedback with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for compiling a priority list for estate improvements.

The WP team also heard feedback from stallholders and residents concerning the outdoor refreshment area, which is now closed for repairs, and Mr Giam provided reassurance that relevant agencies are working closely to expedite the works so that the area can reopen.

Mr Giam has been representing Bedok Reservoir-Punggol in Parliament since 2020. Prior to this, he served as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2015, after the WP’s slate at East Coast GRC emerged as the best-performing defeated team in the General Election of 2011.

On his part, Mr Chan also posted about his visit to the kopitiam and acknowledged the efforts of Adrian Ang, the Branch Chairperson of the People’s Action Party for Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, and the other grassroots volunteers in the area. /TISG

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