Harpreet Singh: Very few places in the world can compare with local Singaporean breakfast food!

SINGAPORE: Singapore is well known for its delicious cuisine, and Harpreet Singh appears to have a deep appreciation for its breakfast offerings, based on a recent social media post.

According to Mr Singh, a Singapore Senior Counsel and a politician with the Workers’ Party, there is “nothing like local breakfast.”

In a post on Facebook and Instagram from Sept 1, he recounted how he has travelled to many places across the globe for business and pleasure, and Mr Singh added, “I’ve got to say – very few places in the world can compare with our local Singaporean breakfast food!”

He then went to list a number of offerings, starting from prata (South Indian-inspired fried flatbread), mee rebus (egg noodles in gravy that’s savoury, sweet and spicy), wanton mee (egg noodles in a sweet soy sauce with barbecued pork, dumplings, and vegetables), thosai, and appam (South Indian pancakes made from a fermented batter).

“Our local breakfast fare is simply superb,” he wrote, appearing to have missed breakfasts in Singapore recently as he has been away on a visit with two of his sons who are currently overseas.

At a meet-up with friends in Punggol, where Mr Singh had been fielded as a candidate in last year’s General Election, he had a “good old local ‘Set A’ breakfast” of toasted kaya-butter bun, eggs, and Teh-O.

Facebook screengrab/ Harpreet Singh

He described it as “Simple. Nourishing. Tasty. Shiok lah!” and added, “As I said, nothing in the world compares with it!”

Because Mr Singh had asked what other Singaporeans’ favourite local breakfast is, commenters on his post weighed in with what morning meals they like best.

“I’d say prata telor bawang, dhal with pieces of mutton fat and bones. If you’re lucky to find one fried with ghee, then, as they say, ‘lagi best!’” one wrote.

“Breakfast set: 2 eggs, kaya toast with Teh O. All day every day,” added another.

One weighed in with: “My favourite breakfast has to be a plate of plain black noodles and a bowl of peanut porridge, paired with my kopi-o siew dai (less sugar). If raw fish were still available, it would have been a triple combo.”

“Thosai with fish curry and a teh tarik pull. Can’t beat it,” a commenter chimed in. /TISG

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