Harpreet Singh: WP Chief Pritam Singh is unwavering in his commitment, service to Singapore & Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Last month, Harpreet Singh Nehal posted a photo of Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh. While the Senior Counsel, who is a member of the party, usually writes lengthy captions, on the WP chief’s photo he simply wrote, “Always Stoic. Measured. Ambassadorial. And above all – unwavering in his commitment and service to Singapore and Singaporeans.”

His post has since received many likes and shares, and commenters weighed in with similar praise for the WP leader.

Harpreet Singh posted the photo on Aug 13, the same day that Pritam Singh, a non-practising lawyer, was struck off the roll of advocates and solicitors.

The Court of Three Judges, which is the highest disciplinary body for lawyers and decides whether sanctions should be imposed, made the announcement.

On March 12, the Law Society initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Singh, who had been formally charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee on March 19, 2024. He was found guilty of this charge on February 17, 2025, and fined S$14,000. Although he appealed his conviction, on December 4, 2025, the High Court upheld the decision

Both the WP leader and the Law Society were in agreement that the legal threshold for preventing being struck from the roll had not been met.

This was just the latest in a series of blows stemming from the fallout from the case of Raeesah Khan, who had stepped down from the WP and as a Member of Parliament way back in 2021.

Nevertheless, support for Mr Pritam Singh appears to remain strong. A poll conducted by Yahoo News Singapore after he had been struck from the rolls shows that 87% of respondents had said their view of the WP leader had not changed despite the challenges he has faced.

Comments on Mr Harpreet Singh’s post seemed to attest to this.

“For WP, my perspective has definitely changed for the better in things they do and speak in parliament. Hopefully PS continues to serve Singaporeans wholeheartedly, and I am sure Singaporeans can see and judge for themselves. Rules and data are just plain words and figures if they do not improve the lives of ordinary Singaporeans. Keep it up, Mr P.S.,” wrote one.

“Stoic, measured and dignified — even in the face of adversity. A true leader is revealed not only in good times, but in how he carries himself through difficult ones. Continue standing tall, Mr Pritam Singh,” added another.

“What doesn’t kill you just makes you stronger,” commented a third, echoing the sentiments of others that they expect Mr Pritam Singh to bounce back even stronger.

Another asked, “What’s not to like about this man? And perhaps that’s precisely why they felt the need to put him down. But alas… the harder they try, the more endearing he becomes to the masses.”

“Don’t worry, Pritam, you have very strong support from the people. As long as you are willing to represent us, you can be assured that there’s always a seat in parliament with your name on it,” a Facebook user added. /TISG

Read also: Harpreet Singh post shows he’s a ‘Punggol kia’, Singaporeans call him the ‘real son of Punggol’